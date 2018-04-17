Indian mobile phone player Britzo launches 4G feature phones, smartphones

Britzo iVVO also plans to launch its Storm Lite and Storm Pro 4G smartphones that will run Android Oreo (Go edition). Britzo iVVO also plans to launch its Storm Lite and Storm Pro 4G smartphones that will run Android Oreo (Go edition).

Home-grown smartphone maker Britzo has unveiled its ‘Make in India’ mobile phone brand iVVO, with eight new 2G feature phones. The devices have been launched under Beatz, Primo, Selfee, Tuff, and Volt. The company will launch its first 4G feature phone called Skipper along with two Android Go 4G smartphones belonging under its Storm series. The company’s portfolio of mobile phones have been priced between Rs 649 to Rs 5,999.

Britzo iVVO new feature phones come with feaures such as smart applications, K-type box speakers, shock-proof designs, wireless FM, automatic call recording as well as one-touch music access. iVVO Skipper will ship with WhatsApp and Wi-Fi tethering capabilities. The devices come with multilingual support for 22 Indian languages including English, Hindi and Urdu.

Britzo iVVO also plans to launch its Storm Lite and Storm Pro 4G smartphones that will run Android Oreo (Go edition). The smartphones will feature 8MP front shooter with dual selfie flash, 8MP rear camera with flash and auto-focus as well as shatterproof screen. Both Storm Lite and Storm Pro are said to come with Face Unlock feature. The devices will be available in 1GB RAM+8GB storage and 2GB RAM+16GB storage variants, with expandable storage up to 128 GB via a microSD card slot. Storm Lite and Storm Pro are priced at Rs 4,999 and 5,999 respectively.

“BRITZO has recognized critical pain points of rural consumers and extensively worked towards developing more evolved alternatives to traditional mobile phones. We are very delighted to announce the launch of iVVO, which is a direct outcome of our research and innovation-driven approach, and are confident that the brand will emerge as the flag-bearer of digitization in rural India,” Pradipto Ganguly, CEO & Co founder, Britzo said in a press statement. iVVO offers its customers an exclusive 201-day replacement warranty as well as 12 plus three months product warranty.

