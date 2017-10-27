In new video ad, Samsung takes potshots at Google Pixel 2’s screen burn-in issue

amsung’s latest advertisement comes barely days after issue of a screen burn-in on Pixel 2 smartphones came to light. amsung’s latest advertisement comes barely days after issue of a screen burn-in on Pixel 2 smartphones came to light.

Samsung has mocked Google Pixel 2 in a new advertisement that highlights the fact that South Korean giant makes one of the best smartphone displays. The 30-second video ad was put out by Samsung Mobile USA on its official YouTube page. It features some of the renowned tech vloggers including Marques Brownlee and Lew from Unbox Therapy, talking about display in flagship Samsung smartphones like Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Note 8.

“If you guys use Samsung devices, you know they make the best displays. Somehow, they keep getting better at this,” the ad says. Samsung’s latest advertisement comes barely days after issue of a screen burn-in on Pixel 2 smartphones came to light. Google, in a statement to The Verge, said that it is aware of Pixel 2’s screen issues ad the company is “actively investigating” these claims.

Google Pixel 2 issue was first reported by Android Central’s Alex Dobie. According to the reviewer, after a week of use the phone is showing some ghosting where the software navigation bar is. Even though it’s a common issue in OLED displays, but this not something one should expect from a new device. The Verge also reported a similar issue with their Pixel 2 XL review unit.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are company’s latest flagship smartphone. At the moment, the issue is limited to the Pixel 2 XL and not the Pixel 2. The smartphones are already up for pre-order in India, and Pixel 2 will start shipping from November 1. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, will hit the shelves starting November 15.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pack a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage. There’s no option to expand the internal storage. The smartphones features dual-frontal speakers, USB Type-C connectivity and a new Android launcher. They sport a 12MP single rear camera lens with OIS and f/1.7 aperture lens. The front camera is 8MP.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature the same two-tone back design that we saw on the original Pixel series. Google Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, while Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display and the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. The price starts at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB storage variant of Pixel 2, while Pixel 2 XL starts at Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option.

