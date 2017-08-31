IFA 2017: LG V30 with 6-inch OLED FullVision display, dual cameras launched

IFA 2017: LG V30 has been officially launched during the company’s event in Berlin. IFA 2017: LG V30 has been officially launched during the company’s event in Berlin.

LG has launched the V30 flagship, the company’s latest attempt to break the high-end smartphone market dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. LG V30 was unveiled during the annual IFA tech trade show in Berlin.

LG V30 is aimed to those users who want a top-of-the-line multimedia experience, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which was unveiled last week in New York. The South Korean company claims the V30 will “set a new standard in the evolution of premium smartphones”. LG V30 succeeds the V20, which was the last flagship smartphone in the V-series.

First and formost, LG V30 sports a 6-inch, 2,880 x 1,440, resolution plastic P-OLED display and aspect ratio of 18:9. The 6-inch OLED display also supports High Dynamic Range 10 (HDR) content and Always On mode. Gone is the secondary display from the V30. Instead, the phone has a semi-transparent floating bar that can be dragged off to the side so it doesn’t take up the extra screen space, the company said.

In terms of processor, it’s hard not to be impressed, as the phone uses a Snapdragon 835 processor. LG V30 gets 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage space. The memory is expandable via a microSD card slot. The high-end phone ships with a 3300mAh battery, which is completely sealed. There’s a fast charging support via USB Type-C as well as wireless charging. The phone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

The cameras represents the biggest change from the company’s previous-generation V20 smartphone. LG V30’s dual-camera has an aperture of f/1.6 that lets in more light for brighter and dynamic shots. The secondary cameras has an upgraded 13MP wide angle lens and the front-camera is 5MP. LG has added a Cine Video mode that allows users to record high-quality videos on the V30.

The V-series is known for its ruggedness – and the V30 is no different. The flagship smartphone is IP68 rated, meaning it’s dust and water resistance to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. LG tries to enhance audio experience on the V30, thanks to a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and auto tuning B&O Play.

LG says the V30 will be made available in South Korea starting starting September 21 and will be followed by key markets in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The model with 64GB storage will come in four colour options: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet. There’s a Plus model that will be available in limited markets, but comes with 128GB storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd