Idea offers Rs 1,500 cashback on Panasonic P100: Here’s how to avail

Idea and Panasonic have partnered to offer cashback worth Rs 1,500 on the Panasonic P100. This will bring the price of both the 1GB and 2GB RAM variants of the 4G-enabled P100 under Rs 4,500. This offer will be valid when Idea customers recharge for the Rs 199 plan, that offers 1GB daily data and unlimited calls/SMSes for 28 days. Consumers will have to recharge with this plan over a 24 month period in order to get the cashback.

Idea will offer the cashback to Panasonic users in two installments. In the first installment, Panasonic P100 users will receive Rs 500 after 12 months of usage. The next installment will offer Rs 1,000 cashback following 24 months of use. The cashback offer will make the 1GB RAM variant at Rs 5,299, available for Rs 3,799. Meanwhile, the 2GB variant, which is worth Rs 5,999, can be effectively purchased at Rs 4,499.

The Panasonic P100 offers a 5-inch HD display, with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Based on Android 7.0 Nougat, it runs the Mediatek MTK 6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.25GHz and is backed by a 2200mAh Li-ion battery. The P100 comes with an 8MP rear autofocus camera with LED flash, and a 5MP selfie camera with flash.

Users can buy the Panasonic P100 in two RAM variants: a 1GB RAM model and a 2GB RAM model. Both offer 16GB of internal memory with microSD support with 128GB expandable storage supported. Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GSM, OTG and FM support. The P100 comes with sensor including a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, GPS, accelerometer, proximity and ambient light sensors. Available in Gold, Black, Blue and Dark Grey colour variants, the Panasonic P100 can be bought exclusively on Flipkart.

