Idea offering cashback upto Rs 2,000 on Karbonn mobiles: Full list of eligible devices

Idea has announced cashback offer on a range on entry-level mobiles from Karbonn. A cashback of Rs 1,500 will be available on Karbonn A41 Power and A9 Indian, while Yuva 2 buyers will get a total cashback of Rs 2,000. A cashback offer of Rs 1,000 can be availed on K310n, K24+ and K9 Jumbo feature phones. The offer will be available starting February 1.

Karbonn A41 Power and A9 Indian are priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,699 respectively. With the cashback offer, the 4G smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,199 respectively. A cashback of Rs 500 will be credited in the customer’s Idea Money wallet at the end of 18 months while the rest Rs 1,000 will be given at the end of 36 months.

Karbonn A41 Power and A9 Indian are dual SIM 4G VoLTE smartphones. Both the devices are powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot). The A9 Indian gets a 4.5-inch display, 5MP primary camera with LED flash and 5MP selfie camera.

Karbonn A9 Indian is backed by a 1,750mAh battery and will be available in thtee colour options – Champagne, Black and Champagne as well as White and Champagne. Karbonn A41 Power features a 4-inch screen, 2MP rear camera with LED flash and 0.3MP front shooter. It packs a 2,300mAh battery, and can be bought in Black and White colour options.

Karbonn Yuva 2 costs Rs 4,999, and it will be available at en effective price of Rs 2,999 with Rs 2,000 cashback. Idea customers will get Rs 500 cashback at the end of 18 months and the balance Rs 1,500 at the end of 36 months. The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD IPS display. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled dual SIM phone, available in Black, Blue and Champagne colour versions. Powered by 1.25GHz Quad-core processor, the Yuva 2 features 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable (up to 128GB via a microSD card) storage. Karbonn Yuva 2 gets 5MP primary shooter with LED flash and there’s a 3.2MP front camera. The battery is a 2,250mAh one.

To avail the cashback on A41 Power, A9 Indian and Yuva 2, Idea customers need to do a recharge value of Rs 3,000 for the first 18 months and the same amount during the next 18 months period.

Karbonn K310n, K24+ and K9 Jumbo Feature phones are priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,399 respectively. With Rs 1,000 cashback, the feature phones will be available at effective price of Rs 0, Rs 199, and Rs 399 respectively. For availing the offer, users will need to do a cumulative recharge of Rs 2,700 in the first 18 months to get cashback of Rs 500, and another Rs 2,700 between 19 to 36 months to get the remaining Rs 500 at the end of three years.

Karbonn K310n, K24+ and K9 Jumbo are 2G-enabled, dual SIM smartphones that come with expandable memory of up to 16GB via a microSD card slot. The K310n gets a 1.8-inch display while the K24+ and K9 Jumbo feature a 2.4-inch screen. Karbonn K310n comes with a 0.3MP primary camera and 800mAh battery in Blue, Orange, Red and Sky Blue colour options. Both K24+ and K9 Jumbo offer 1,800mAh battery. The camera in K24+ is a 0.3MP one, while K9 Jumbo features a 2MP rear camera.

“We believe that good quality devices at affordable prices drive consumer experience. We expect this to catalyse 4G penetration in India. We are happy to partner with Karbonn to create a strong proposition for both Smartphones & Feature Phone Consumers. These exciting Cash Back Offers from Idea will be an ideal incentive for consumers to adopt 4G Technology at a faster pace,” Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said.

