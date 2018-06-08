Idea’s ‘Jeeto Bejhijhak’ will offer Rs 20 cashback on recharge of Rs 100

Idea has introduced the ‘Jeeto Bhejhijak’ offer, that provides Rs 20 cashback when users recharge for Rs 100. Idea has introduced the ‘Jeeto Bhejhijak’ offer, that provides Rs 20 cashback when users recharge for Rs 100.

Idea has introduced the ‘Jeeto Bhejhijak’ offer, under which users can win cars, bikes and smartphones from Unlimited Recharge packs. As a part of this offer, users will receive Rs 20 cashback when they recharge for the Rs 100 prepaid plan. This cashback can then be used to avail discounts on recharges of Rs 199 and above. The offer will be available for Idea subscribers until August 15, and will stand for recharges made on the Idea website or the My Idea app.

Under Idea’s ‘Jeeto Bejhijak’ plan, users will get coupons of Rs 20 on every recharge of Rs 100 made during the offer period. Each of these coupons can then be used to avail discounts on recharge packs of Rs 199 and more, to be paid online.

Currently, under the Rs 199 plan, Idea subscribers can avail 1.4GB of 4G/3G data per day, in addition to unlimited voice calls, including roaming, and 100 SMS per day. Alongside the offer, Idea is also running a ‘Dekhte Jao Bejhijak’ ad campaign on TV, that claims to offer cars, bikes and smartphones to users when they recharge online with packs starting from Rs 199.

Recently, Idea had announced the Rs 499 plan, that offers 2GB of 4G/3G data per day for 82 days. Part of the company’s Unlimited Recharge offers, it also comes with unlimited voice calls including roaming, and 100 daily SMS. Over the plan period, users will receive total data benefits of 164GB.

“The target audience for this campaign are existing data users, for whom online has now become a way of life – be it for inspiration and education through video, or for more intimate connections (through video call), or to keep in touch with friends and family, or just for pure indulgent entertainment. They wish to have uncompromising access to all of this, without having to worry about running out of data or content,” said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular in a press statement.

