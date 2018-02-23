Idea counters Reliance Jio’s Football offer with Rs 2,000 cashback on new 4G smartphones

To counter Reliance Jio’s ‘Football offer’, Idea has announced that its customers will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on all new 4G smartphones. To counter Reliance Jio’s ‘Football offer’, Idea has announced that its customers will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on all new 4G smartphones.

To counter Reliance Jio’s ‘Football offer’, Idea has announced that its customers will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on all new 4G smartphones. Idea prepaid and postpaid users who buy a new 4G smartphone on or before April 30, 2018 will be eligible for the offer. Idea Rs 2,000 cashback offer starts February 23. “Idea’s new cashback offer provides freedom of choice to the customers to use the 4G device of their liking and affordability, as the offer can be availed on 4G smartphones of all brands,” Sashi Shankar said in a press statement.

Idea prepaid customers will have to do a monthly recharge of Rs 199 or above to be eligible for the cashback. Those opting for Idea’s Rs 398, Rs 449, Rs 459 and Rs 509 recharge vouchers do not need to recharge every month. Essentially, Idea users will have to do a cumulative recharge of Rs 3,000 in the first 18 months to get a cashback of Rs 750. The remaining Rs 1,250 will be given at the end of next 18 months, and the cumulative recharge amount for this period is also Rs 3,000. Idea postpaid users will have to opt for the company’s Nirvana voice combo plans starting Rs 389 for a duration of 36 months.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s ‘Football Offer’ gives users an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 for new smartphones that get activated on the Jio network for the first time. Under this offer, users will have to recharge with Jio’s Rs 198 or 299 prepaid plans for the first time, upon activation of the phone. The offer is only available on MyJio app, valid till March 31. It can be availed on select smartphones models by Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Asus, Huawei, Panasonic, LG, Nokia, Micromax, 10.or, LYF, BlackBerry, Intex, etc handsets.

