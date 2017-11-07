Idea offers 60GB additional 4G data to Sony Xperia R1, R1 Plus users

Idea has partnered with Sony under which the telecom operator will offer 60GB of extra data for the Xperia R1 Plus and R1 owners. Idea has partnered with Sony under which the telecom operator will offer 60GB of extra data for the Xperia R1 Plus and R1 owners.

Idea has partnered with Sony under which the telecom operator will offer 60GB of extra data for the Xperia R1 and R1 Plus owners. Buyers of the Xperia R1 and R1 Plus smartphones will get 10GB free 4G data with every recharge of Rs 300 and above. They can avail this offer six times, totaling in 60GB of extra data.

Both smartphones were launched in the Indian market last month; they will be made available for purchase starting November 10. Amazon is also providing Rs 75 as cashback if purchased via Amazon Pay balance card. Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plusare priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,990 respectively.

The Xperia R1 Plus and R1 sport a 5.2-inch HD (720p) display and are powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor. Both phones are backed by a 2620mAh battery and run on Android Nougat out-of-the-box but the Oreo update is being promised for the devices. They also feature a 13MP Exmor Sony sensor at the back with auto-focus and LED Flash, and an 8MP front camera with 76-degree wide angle. The Xperia R1 Plus offers 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory, while the Xperia R1 features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Storage on both the devices can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

“Availability of good quality devices at affordable price points will further catalyse uptake of 4G in India. We are happy to partner with Sony India for enabling superior 4G experience for our customers, through this bundled offer giving 60 GB data on the new Sony Xperia™ R1 Plus and R1 smartphones,” said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular.

“We want our Sony Xperia™ R1 Plus and R1 smartphone customers to fully enjoy the product offering, such as 4G and this partnership with Idea seems to be a perfect fit. This will enable our customers to have a seamless data and surfing experience on our recently launched smartphones, adding value to their smartphone usage experience,” Vijay Singh Jaswal, Head of Mobile and Audio business, Sony India.

