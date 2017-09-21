iBall Slide PenBook Windows 10 2-in-1 launched in India: Price, features

iBall has launched its Windows-based 2-in-1 tablet PC, Slide PenBook, in India. iBall has launched its Windows-based 2-in-1 tablet PC, Slide PenBook, in India.

iBall has launched its latest Windows-based 2-in-1 tablet PC, Slide PenBook, in India. The iBall Slide PenBook is available​ ​at retail stores, and on Amazon​, priced at Rs 24,999. The company claims the Slide PenBook is a tablet with the computing power, software compatibility and overall characteristics of a laptop.

iBall Slid PenBook features a light aluminum alloy design and flexible built to intact durability. It has a 10-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The tablet is powered by an Intel Atom processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot is available for memory expansion. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery inside.

On the camera front, it sports a 5MP auto-focus camera and a 2MP camera in the front. Equipped with USB Type C and dual speakers, the iBall Slide Penbook support in-built Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Additionally, the PenBook also supports Windows Hello – a new facial recognition as part of Windows 10. There’s also the support for Cortana with Voice, a personal digital assistant. Cortana with Voice works above the lock screen too.

“Our latest 2-in-1 iBall Slide PenBook, is a world class offering with latest technology wonders of Windows inking, Hello and Cortana. It’s the next level device for those who embrace digital innovations and look for the best in technology”, said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director – iBall.

