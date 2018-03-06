iBall Slide Brace-XJ with 4G VoLTE support launched in India: Price, specifications

iBall Slide Brace-XJ is priced at Rs 19,999 and comes with 4G LTE connectivity. iBall Slide Brace-XJ is priced at Rs 19,999 and comes with 4G LTE connectivity.

iBall has launched the Slide Brace-XJ, the company’s latest tablet, in India. The 10.1-inch tablet comes with 4G VoLTE support and is priced at Rs 19,999. It will be made available in a week from leading online channels.

The Slide Barce-XJ sports a 10.1-inch HD (720p) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. A microSD card is also available for the expansion of the internal memory up to 64GB. The tablet is backed by a 7800mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Also, there is an 8MP camera on the rear with LED Flash, as well as a 5MP front-facing snapper for video chats.

Like the company’s previous tablets, the Slide Brace-XJ has a built-in kickstand, along with the provision of an HDMI support. As mentioned previously, the tablet supports 4G VoLTE connectivity, and voice calling. Additionally, the tablet takes advantage of Dual chambered speakers to support crystal clear audio. iBall says the tablet also supports up to 22 regional languages. The iBall Slide Brace-XJ is available in bronze colour option. Other connectivity options include a micro-SIM, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, and USB support.

“We expand the boundaries of every aspect, at iBall. And to sustain our signature of excellence, we have come up to embrace the future of tablets with iBall Slide Brace-XJ. Be it camera, screen, processor or the system itself, the upbringing of potent price and impeccable features is what this is comprised of. So connect faster, better and more than ever with the terrific iBall Slide Brace-XJ,” said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall.

