iBall Slide Brace-X1 4G tablet with Remix OS launched in India at Rs 17,499

Remix OS is a forked version of Android that can run practically on any PC. Remix OS is a forked version of Android that can run practically on any PC.

iBall has launched the first tablet in the Indian market which is powered by the Remix OS. The Slide Brace-X1 4G is priced at Rs 17,499 and will be available shortly in the market.

The tablet sports a 10.1-inch display with a kickstand mechanism, though the resolution has not been specified. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. It also sports an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies. On the battery front, it is backed by a 7,800mAh battery.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The perfect Android smartphone

For those who’re not aware, Remix OS is a forked version of Android that can run practically on any PC. Essentially, it transforms Android into a desktop operating system, complete with a start menu, taskbar and notification area. Remix OS feels more like Windows and other desktop operating system. It is to be noted that Remix OS doesn’t support the Play store, meaning you won’t be able to runs apps on the tablet.The operating system has been created by Jide Technology, a company founded by a trio of ex-Google engineers.

“The next billion people coming online for the first time will be in emerging markets like India using Android smartphones. As they move from being consumers of content to building, editing and creating for work, they will want to use their familiar Android app ecosystem with a true desktop experience for business, education and home entertainment”, David Ko, Co-Founder, Jide Technology, said in a statement.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd