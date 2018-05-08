Huawei’s Honor 10 to be available from May 16 on Flipkart: Price, specifications and more

Huawei has announced that the Honor 10 will be available from midnight of May 16 on Flipkart. Huawei has announced that the Honor 10 will be available from midnight of May 16 on Flipkart.

Huawei announced on Tuesday that the Honor 10 will be available from midnight of May 16 on e-commerce portal Flipkart. The smartphone will be up for sale after the global launch of the phone, scheduled for May 15 in London. Earlier today, a ‘Notify Me’ page had also appeared on Flipkart, confirming the tie-up.

The ‘Notify Me’ page registration will allow Flipkart shoppers to receive price and availability alerts on their email.

Huawei had announced the Honor 10 last month. Among the specifications confirmed, the smartphone features a 5.84-inch LCD FHD+ display, with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. This Honor 10 will also come with a ‘notch’ above the screen, similar to the upcoming OnePlus 6. The device is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor with 6GB RAM. The Honor 10 will run Android 8.1 Oreo, with the company’s EMUI 8.1 skin on top, and will be backed by a 3400mAh battery. It is expected to ship in either 64GB or 128GB storage, which will vary among regions.

The Honor 10 will also feature a dual-rear camera setup: one lens has a 24MP sensor and the other a 16MP one. In addition, this phone also packs in a 24MP selfie camera. These cameras are expected to work like those of Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro.

Honor 10 will launch on the same day as the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus flagship has been confirmed to come fitted with a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch on top, Android 8.1 Oreo and the Snapdragon 845 processor. Expected to feature 6GB or 8GB RAM, with 64GB/128GB/256GB internal memory options, the OnePlus 6 will sport dual-rear cameras, and also be water and dust resistant.

Huawei’s Honor 10 could be priced in India at Rs 35,000. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 36,999.

