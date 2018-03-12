Huawei Y9 2018 with four cameras, 4000mAh battery launched

Huawei Y9 2018 is a mid-end smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio and four cameras. Huawei Y9 2018 is a mid-end smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio and four cameras.

Huawei Y9 (2018) has been launched, featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio display and four cameras. The smartphone has been made official in Thailand and comes in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Gold. Pricing and availability details are unknown at the moment.

The Y9 (2018) resemble a lot like the company’s recently launched smartphones, including the Honor 9i and View 10. The phone has a metal unibody design and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The new Huawei Y9 is a mid-end smartphone, and its evident from its specifications. It sports a 5.93-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. A microSD card is also there for memory expansion (up to 256GB).

Perhaps the highlight of the phone is the presence of four cameras, two each on front and back. The camera includes a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. Meanwhile, the front side houses a 16MP snapper paired with a 2MP camera.

Huawei’s newest mid-end smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. The device weighs in at 170 grams and measures at 7.9mm in terms of thickness. Huawei Y9 2018 is likely to cost Eur 200 (or approx Rs 16,031), claims Winfuture.de.

In a separate but somewhat related news, Huawei will soon launch the P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite. These smartphones will be made official on March 27 in Paris. Out of the three, the P20 Pro is likely to come with a three-camera system on the back, making it the first phone to get the feature.

