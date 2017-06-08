Huawei Y7 Prime smartphone launched: Price, specifications and features

Huawei Y7 Prime has been launched in Hong Kong by the company, and this is a variation of their earlier Enjoy 7 Plus smartphone. Huawei Y7 Prime has been launched in Hong Kong by the company, and this is a variation of their earlier Enjoy 7 Plus smartphone.

Huawei Y7 Prime smartphone has been unveiled by the company in Hong Kong, and this appears to be another version of its earlier phone called Enjoy 7 Plus. Huawei Y7 Prime is listed on Vmall, and it starts at a price of HKD 1,880 which is around Rs 15,500 on conversion in India. The highlight of the Huawei Y7 is the 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of specifications, Huawei Y7 Prime comes a 5.5-inch IPS In-cell display with HD resolution, which is 1280 x 720 pixels. This comes to 267 PPI, and the dimensions of the Huawei Y7 are 153.6 x 76.4 x 8.35 mm, and it weighs about 165 grams. Huawei is launching this smartphone in the silver colour variant, and the phone runs Android 7.0 with EMUI 5.1 on top, which is Huawei’s own UI.

Huawei Y7 Prime runs the Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, which is clocked at 1.4GHz, and this one has 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB ROM. There’s support for a microSD slot as well with up to 128GB storage.

Y7 Prime has a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The phone comes with 4G support in Hong Kong. It also has Bluetooth 4.1+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz. Huawei Y7 Primes comes with a micro-USB port for charging. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

In China, Huawei had launched the Enjoy 7 Plus, which had the same specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. However, the China version of the phone came with a 5MP front camera, in comparison to the 8MP one on the current version of the device.

Huawei hasn’t announced any plans for launching the Enjoy 7 Plus or the Y7 Prime in India. Out here, Xiaomi has two options with 4000 mAh battery: the Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4. In terms of specifications, Redmi 4 is evenly matched with the Huawei 7 Prime, though the latter has a better selfie camera on paper. Also it is running the Android Nougat OS, which is a newer version of the operating system.

