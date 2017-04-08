Huawei Y5 2017 with 8MP rear camera launched: Key specifications and features

Huawei Y5 2017 has an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual flash. The front camera is 5MP with 84 degree wide-angle lens. Huawei Y5 2017 has an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual flash. The front camera is 5MP with 84 degree wide-angle lens.

Huawei Y5 2017, an entry-level smartphone, has bee launched by the company. It features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The Y5 2017 will be available in gold, pink, white, blue and gray colour options.

Huawei Y5 2017 has an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual flash. The front camera is 5MP with 84 degree wide-angle lens. Powered by a quad-core MT6737T processor, clocked at 1.4GHz, the smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. Storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Huawei Y5 2017 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, claimed to perform through 1.5 days on a single charge. It comes with smart power-saving technology. The device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with company’s EMUI 4.1 skin on top.

It support GPS, AGPS and Glonass. Connectivity options on the Y5 2017 include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GHz + Bluetoth 4.0. Sensors include Acceleration, Proximity, Compass, Ambient light sensor. Huawei Y5 2017 measures 143.8 x 72 x 8.35 mm and weighs 150 grams.

Huawei launched its flagship P10 and P10 Plus smartphones with dual rear camera setup, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are similar in terms of specifications, except for display and battery size, storage as well as aperture size in camera.

Further, according to a report in Bloomberg, Huawei will launch its own voice-assistant for its home market China. The Chinese technology giant has already set up a team of about hundred engineers in its office in Shenzhen to begin developing the technology, the report states.

