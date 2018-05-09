Huawei Y3 (2018) with Android Oreo (Go Edition) spotted online: Features and specifications

Huawei Y3 (2018) sports an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash. Huawei Y3 (2018) sports an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash.

Huawei Y3 (2018) with Android Oreo (Go edition) has been spotted on the company’s Ghanian website. The listing also reveals full specifications as well we official images of the device, though price and availability details have not been mentioned. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. It will be available in White, Grey, and Gold colour options. Whether the entry-level phone be launched in India or not is unclear at this moment.

Huawei Y3 (2018) features a 5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 480×854 pixels. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6737M processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Huawei’s new Android Oreo (Go Edition) phone will ship with Go version of Google’s apps like YouTube Go, Google Assistant Go, Google Search Go, etc. However, users will still have the option of downloading and installing the regular Google apps on the smartphone.

Huawei Y3 (2018) sports an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash. The front shooter is a 2MP FF sensor. The phone is backed by a 2,280mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Huawei Y3 (2018) include, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, a USB 2.0 port, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Huawei Y3 (2018) supports sensors including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset measures 145.1×73.7×9.45mm and weight is 180 grams.

Also Read: Asus Zenfone Live L1 with Android Oreo (Go Edition) announced: Here are the specifications

Google unveiled the Android Oreo (Go Edition), a modified version of Android designed to work on smartphones with 1GB RAM or less at its annual developer conference last year. Several OEMs have already announced devices running the Android Oreo (GO Edition), including Nokia, Asus, Alcatel, and more. Asus Live L1, which is the company’s first smartphone with Android Oreo (Go edition) is expected to be launched in Indonesia on May 17 alongside the Zenfone 5.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd