Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS with In-display fingerprint scanner, 512GB storage launched: Price, specs

Huawei has launched the Porsche Design Mate RS, the company’s most expensive smartphone to date. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the P20 and P20 Pro at a special event held in Paris. The Chinese company has teamed up with Porsche Design to create a luxury smartphone, which is heavily inspired by the Mate 10. The base model offers 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, but the top-end model comes with 512GB storage. Pricing for the Porsche Design Mate RS starts at Eur 1695 (or approx Rs 1,36,525) and goes up to Eur 2095 (or approx Rs 1,68,743).

Huawei’s Porsche Design Mate RS is the ultimate luxury smartphone and perhaps the reason why the company is charging is so much for the device. The Mate RS (which stands for Race Sports) includes a 6-inch 2K screen with curved glass on the top and yes, it doesn’t have a notch like the P20 Plus. Huawei has added a fingerprint scanner on the back, however, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. This is the first Huawei smartphones to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner that we previously saw in the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

Flip around the phone, and you’ll notice a triple-lens camera setup from the P20 Pro. The setup consists of a 40MP RGB sensor, 20MP monochrome, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. There’s a 24MP camera for taking selfies as well. The design of the phone takes a cue from the Mate 10 family, and the phone is available in two colour option: Black and Red. The premium smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery, along with wireless charging support.

