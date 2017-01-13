Huawei P8 Lite (2017) with 5.2-inch display, Android Nougat launched

Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is a mid-budget device that gets a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels). (Image: Huawei P8 Lite (2015)) Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is a mid-budget device that gets a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels). (Image: Huawei P8 Lite (2015))

Huawei P8 Lite (2017), the successor to two-year old P8 Lite has been launched. The smartphone will be available in European markets by the end of this month at 239 euros (Rs 17,000 approx). The P8 Lite (2017) is a mid-budget device that gets a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels). It features a glass back with metallic frames and 2.5D curved glass design. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with company’s AM UI 5.0 on top.

Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 A53 processor with Mali-T830MP2 GPU. It packs 3GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via micro SD card). The smartphone features a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. There’s 8MP front camera as well.

It is backed by a 3000 mAh non-removable battery. The P8 Lite (2017) supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, and Micro USB 2.0 port. The device can be bought in single SIM as well as dual SIM variants. It will be available in Black, White and Gold colour options.

Huawei P8 Lite (2015), on the other hand, features a 5-inch HD display and runs Android 5.0.2 Lollipop with Emotion UI 3.1 on top. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 620 processor clocked at 1.2GHz with Mali 450 MP4 graphic.The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM (expandable via microSD card).

Huawei P8 Lite (2015) gets a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash with 5MP front camera. Huawei P8 Lite (2015) is backed by a 2,200 mAh battery. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, microUSB 2.0 and GPS with AGPS.

