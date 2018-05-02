Huawei P20 series crosses 1 million registrations on Amazon India

Huawei’s P20 series, the first to introduce a triple-rear camera, has received more than 1 million registrations in India. Huawei’s P20 series, the first to introduce a triple-rear camera, has received more than 1 million registrations in India.

Huawei’s P20 series, which includes P20 Pro with a triple-rear camera, has received more than 1 million registrations in India, claimed the company. Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are both Amazon exclusive in India. Both the smartphones will be on sale from 12 am on May 3, which is tonight. Huawei P20 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999, and the Huawei P20 Pro is the flagship phone available at Rs 64,999. The P20 series was available for registrations from April 20, and launched in India on April 24.

The Huawei P20 Pro offers a 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ screen with a notch above the display and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top, it runs the Kirin 970 processor, while offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of non-expandable memory, as well as a 4000mAh battery.

Huawei’s P20 Pro comes with a triple-camera system, co-developed with German camera maker Leica. The setup consists of a 40MP primary colour camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome sensor of f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. In addition, the P20 Pro comes with a 24MP selfie camera.

Also, the Huawei P20 Lite comes with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a notch above the display. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 skin on top, the P20 Lite runs the Kirin 659 processor, along with a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It also gets a 3000mAh battery, that is supported by fast charging. This Huawei smartphone gets 16MP + 2MP dual-rear cameras alongside a 16MP front camera.

