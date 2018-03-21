Huawei P20 Pro to feature a 40MP camera, 5X hybrid zoom: Report

The 40MP camera will be the headline feature of Huawei’s upcoming P20 Pro flagship smartphone. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt) The 40MP camera will be the headline feature of Huawei’s upcoming P20 Pro flagship smartphone. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt)

We’re only a few days away from the launch of Huawei’s P20 lineup, which will officially launch on March 27 in Paris. Based on the leaks and rumours we’ve seen so far, the P20 Pro is likely to be the true competitor to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. Now, German website WinFuture claims the upcoming P20 Pro will feature three cameras on the back including a 40MP sensor.

The report said the P20 Pro will include a triple rear camera setup, which comprises of a 20MP monochrome lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 40MP RGB lens. The apertures of three sensors are said to be between f/1.6 and f/2.4. Additionally, 5X magnification system will also be there. Huawei likes to call this feature “hybrid zoom”. Apparently, the main 40MP camera will have 3X optical zoom, but when combined with the additional details captured by an 8MP telephoto lens, the phone gets 5X zoom. The front-facing camera will be a 24MP unit, according to the report. Huawei and Leica have closely worked on a triple-lens camera system on the P20 Pro.

Huawei P20 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Like the iPhone X, the device will sport a “notch” on the top of the display. It will be 7.65mm thin and a weight of 174 grams. The premium smartphone is also going to be IP67 certified as well. The battery will be a 4000mAh type, along with a standard Type-C connectivity. Huawei P20 Pro will be made available in Midnight Blue, Twilight and Ceramic Black. According to various reports, the P20 Pro will cost Euro 899 (or approx Rs 71,939) and feature a Kirin 970 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The 40MP camera will be the headline feature of the P20 Pro, though it still fell short when compared to the Nokia Lumia 1020 and PureView 808 which had a 41MP sensor. Huawei will launch the P20 Pro, P20 and P20 Lite on March 27 in Paris.

