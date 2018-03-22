Huawei P20 Pro to come with 512GB storage, 6GB RAM: Report

Huawei P20 Pro could be the first smartphone in the world to feature 512GB internal storage. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt ) Huawei P20 Pro could be the first smartphone in the world to feature 512GB internal storage. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt )

Huawei P20 Pro is likely to become the first smartphone in the world to feature 512GB internal storage. An upcoming Huawei smartphone with the model number NEO-ALOO was spotted at TENAA, China’s regulatory authority. Now, an update to the listing shows that the device will feature 6GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It’s unclear if the NEO-ALOO is the same phone as the Huawei P20 Pro.

At the moment, most smartphones including the iPhone X and Galaxy S9 come with maximum 256GB storage. It’s possible that Huawei is planning to source the industry’s first 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) solution from Samsung for its flagship smartphone. The South Korean major recently announced that it has begun mass producing 512GB memory chips for mobile devices. Interestingly, Apple is already selling the iPad Pro in 512GB storage capacity.

That being said, Huawei’s P20 Pro is shaping up to be a solid alternative to Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9. A recent report from WinFuture claims the P20 Pro will come with a Leica-branded triple-camera setup, featuring a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The phone’s main camera will also be capable of recording super slow motion videos at 960 frames per second, similar to the Galaxy S9. In addition, there will be a 24MP snapper on the front.

According to previous leaks, Huawei P20 Pro will sport an iPhone X-like notch above the 6.1-inch OLED display. Under the hood, the device is said to come with Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor. Popular tipster Ronald Quandt claims the P20 Pro will be priced an eye-popping Eur 899 (or approx Rs 72,106). Huawei is due to launch the P20 lineup, which includes the P20, P20 Pro and P20 Line, on March 27 in Paris.

