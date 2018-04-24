Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, and features Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, and features

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite smartphones will launch in India today. This is the first time Chinese technology company is bringing its P-series to India. The P20 series is already listed on Amazon India ahead of today’s launch and will likely be online exclusive to the platform. While the P20 Pro and P20 Lite phones from Huawei will launch in the Indian market, the regular P20 is not expected in the country. Amazon India has a ‘notify me’ button for both phones and it remains to be seen if the company will go for a flash sale with these phones.

The P20 Pro is the high-end variant, while the P20 Lite will be the more affordable smartphone in the series. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is also expected to launch its Honor 10 in India next, the global launch for the phone takes place in London on May 15, 2018. The Honor 10 will likely be the mid-range flagship in the Rs 30,000 price bracket. Here’s a look at the specifications, expected prices of the Huawei P20 series in India.

Huawei P20 Pro: Launch timings, expected price, specifications and features

Huawei P20 Pro is the flagship smartphone with triple cameras on the back, which no other smartphone sports at the moment. Huawei’s P20 Pro is promising DSLR level quality images with its 40MP sensor at the back. The design on the front has a notch like the Apple iPhone X. However, Huawei P20 Pro has an expensive price tag of Eur 899, which on conversion comes to Rs 73,000+. Huawei P20 Pro will likely sport a Rs 60,000 plus price tag in India when it launches, which means it will compete with the iPhone 8, iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 series in the market.

Coming to the specifications, the P20 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED display with 2,240 x 1,080 pixels resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio, it is powered by the Kirin 970 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with a 4000 mAh battery. The phone has wireless charging support as well. The P20 Pro comes in three colours: black, midnight blue, pink gold and twilight colour options. Huawei P20 Pro also has a front button where the fingerprint sensor is placed, so the bottom and top bezel are not entirely gone on this phone. Software on the Huawei P20 Pro is EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Camera on the P20 Pro consists of Leica-branded triple lens system. This includes a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens. The telephoto lens supports 3X optical zoom and 5X hybrid zoom. Huawei P20 Pro also has a bokeh mode for Portrait style images, and the front camera is 24MP as well. With the smartphone, users can expect DSLR like images.

Huawei P20 Lite: Expected price in India and specifications

Huawei P20 Lite will be a mid-range, more affordable phone with a price tag of Rs 20,000. Specifications of the P20 Lite are a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs the HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone also has a notch on the front. However, the camera on the P20 Lite is 16MP+2MP on the back with Bokeh. The front camera is also 16MP. The battery is 3,000mAh and it comes with Huawei’s fast-charging technology supported.

