Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite now available for Amazon Prime Members: Price, specifications

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are available on Amazon India as part of an early access sale. However, it should be noted that the sale is only limited to Amazon Prime members. Both the P20 Pro and P20 Lite will go on sale for the general public on May 3, which is tomorrow.The P20 Pro and P20 Lite have been priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

As for offers, Axis Bank users will get Rs 5000 Instant Discount on Credit Cards and Debit cards. The limited discount will be valid until May 7. In addition, Vodafone users will get 100GB free data that will be valid over 10 months. This offer stands if prepaid Vodafone customers make 10 consecutive recharges of Rs 198, and by postpaid users through Vodafone RED plans.

The Huawei P20 Pro offers a 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ screen with a notch above the display and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor, while offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of non-expandable memory, as well as a 4000mAh battery. The high-end phone runs EMUI 8.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Huawei’s P20 Pro comes with a triple-camera system, co-developed with German camera maker Leica. The setup consists of a 40MP primary colour camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome sensor of f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. In addition, the P20 Pro comes with a 24MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 Lite comes with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a notch above the display. The P20 Lite is powered by the Kirin 659 processor, along with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It also gets a 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The phone has got a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 16MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. There’s a 16MP front camera for selfies. The handset runs EMUI 8.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

