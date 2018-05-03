Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite now on sale on Amazon India: Price, cashback offers, and more

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are available on Amazon India with attractive offers that include cashback, no-cost EMI and free Vodafone data. (File Photo) Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are available on Amazon India with attractive offers that include cashback, no-cost EMI and free Vodafone data. (File Photo)

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are now available for sale on Amazon India with offers that include cashback, no-cost EMI and free Vodafone data. Both Huawei smartphones can be purchased with these offers until May 7. The Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite have been priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively, and are Amazon exclusive smartphones in the online space.

Axis Bank Credit and Debit card holders will be able to get Rs 5,000 instant cashback on purchasing the Huawei P20 Pro. In addition, Vodafone users will get 100GB extra data over 10 months. For prepaid users, they will have to make 10 recharges, each worth minimum of Rs 198. Postpaid users can avail the extra data benefits with their Vodafone RED plans. Amazon will also offer Rs 6,000 extra off under an exchange offer for the Huawei P20 Pro. There is also an option for no-cost EMI on the smartphone for credit card users.

On the Huawei P20 Lite, users will get Rs 1,500 cashback via Axis bank Credit and Debit cards. This phone is also eligible for exchange offers with an extra Rs 2,000 discount on the exchange price. For those considering no-cost EMI on the P20 Lite, Amazon is also offering the same on P20 Lite. Again Vodafone customers will get 100GB data free and this will apply to both prepaid and postpaid users, which is the same as the offer on the Pro variant of the smartphone.

Huawei P20 Pro offers a 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ screen, with a notch above the display and an 18:9 aspect ratio. This premium smartphone runs the EMUI 8.1 skin based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor. The P20 Pro gets 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It comes with a 4000 mAh battery on board.

Huawei’s P20 Pro comes with a triple-camera system, co-developed with German camera maker Leica. The setup consists of a 40MP primary colour camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome sensor of f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. In addition, the P20 Pro packs a 24MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 Lite comes with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display with a notch above the display and an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The P20 Lite runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the Kirin 659 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It also gets a 3000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Huawei’s P20 Lite comes with a dual-rear camera, comprising of a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies.

