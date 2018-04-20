Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite spotted on Amazon India ahead of April 24 launch

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite have been listed on Amazon ahead of April 24 launch, hinting the two devices could be exclusive to the e-commerce site in India. Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite have been listed on Amazon ahead of April 24 launch, hinting the two devices could be exclusive to the e-commerce site in India.

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite have been listed on Amazon ahead of April 24 launch, hinting the two devices could be exclusive to the e-commerce site in India. The Amazon page lists the smartphones as ‘Coming Soon’ with options to get notified when Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite become available. It does not reveal price or availability details. Huawei P20 Pro, which is the first device to come with a triple camera on the back of a phone, was made official alongside Huawei P20 in Paris in March. The P20 Lite also made a debut last month. The Huawei P20 is unlikely to launch on April 24, and Amazon page does not mention the phone either.

Huawei P20 Pro: Expected price in India and specifications

Huawei P20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone and it sports triple rear cameras as well as iPhone X-like notch on top of display. It could be priced at around Rs 60,000 in India. The smartphone was launched in Europe at a price of Eur 899, which is nearly Rs 73,000 plus on conversion.

Huawei P20 Pro has a 6.1-inch Full Vision OLED display with a resolution of 2,240 x 1,080 pixels. It will be available in black, midnight blue, pink gold and twilight colour options. The fingerprint sensor on P20 Pro is embedded inside the front-facing home button. The phone runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Huawei P20 Pro’s camera comes with a Leica-branded triple lens system. The camera on the back includes a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens. The front camera is 24MP. Huawei P20 Pro is powered by an Octa-core Kirin 970 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The P20 Pro is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Huawei P20 Lite: Expected price in India and specifications

Huawei P20 Lite will be a mid-range device, expected to be priced at around Rs 20,000. In Europe, the P20 Lite costs 369 Euros, which comes to Rs 30,000 on conversion. It comes with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC with 4GB and it comes with 64GB storage, which is expandable. Huawei P20 Lite has a notch on the front and vertical dual rear cameras. The smartphone’s camera is 16MP and 2MP on the back with option for Bokeh. The battery is 3,000mAh with fast charging support.

