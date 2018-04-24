Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite launched in India: Price is Rs 64,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively

Huawei P20 Pro has a starting price of Rs 64,999 and will go on sale from May 3 . Huawei P20 Lite has also been launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999. Huawei P20 Pro has a starting price of Rs 64,999 and will go on sale from May 3 . Huawei P20 Lite has also been launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999.

Huawei has launched the company’s latest P20 lineup in India, which includes the P20 Pro and P20 Lite. Notably, the P20 Pro is the world’s first smartphone with three cameras at the rear while the P20 Lite has a more traditional dual-camera system. Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Both smartphones are exclusive to Amazon India and will go on sale starting May 3, according to the company.

Out of the two smartphones, the P20 Pro is the flagship smartphone with a triple-camera system which is co-developed with German camera maker Leica. The setup consists of a 40MP colour camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom (and up to 5x “hybrid zoom”). In addition, the phone comes with a 24MP front-facing selfie camera.

At 7.8mm thick, the P20 Pro is even slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy S9. The phone is covered with glass on both back and front. Unfortunately, Huawei is not bringing the ‘Twilight’ option to India and instead users have to go with the Midnight Blue option only. Huawei P2O Pro also carries IP67 waterproofing, but it does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ screen (2240 x 1080 pixels) and has a notch above the display, like the iPhone X. Though Huawei says users can hide it with a black bar. Under the hood like, the P20 Pro Huawei’s Kirin 970 chip, and also packs more 6GB RAM, 128GB of non-expandable memory, and 4,000mAh battery. Huawei P20 Pro aims to compete with the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, and Google Pixel 2 XL.

Next up is the Huawei P20 Lite, a mid-end phone. It comes with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC with 4GB and it comes with 64GB storage, which is expandable. Huawei P20 Lite has a notch on the front and vertical dual rear cameras. The smartphone’s camera is 16MP and 2MP. The battery is 3,000mAh with fast charging support.

