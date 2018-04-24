Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite launch LIVE UPDATES: World’s first triple camera phone to launch in India today

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price in India, features, specifications, Amazon sale, and more. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price in India, features, specifications, Amazon sale, and more.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite will make a debut in India today. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event, which starts at 11:30 AM. The company does not have a live stream link for the event, though we will be bringing you all the live updates. Huawei P20 Pro along with P20 were launched in Paris last month. The P20 Lite was also officially announced in March. It looks like the company is only bringing Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite to India. The devices will be Amazon exclusive and the e-commerce site already has a ‘Coming Soon’ page live for Huawei P20 and P20 Lite.

Coming to specifications, camera is the big focus with Huawei’s new P20 series phones. The P20 Pro is the first device to come with a triple rear camera setup and the premium phone is expected to be priced at around Rs 60,000 in India. Huawei P20 Lite will be a budget option and it could cost somewhere around Rs 20,000. The P20 Lite has dual rear cameras. Both the P20 Pro and P20 Lite come with a Full View display and notch on top of display.

