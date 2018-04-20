Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India launch on April 24: Here are top features

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India launch on April 24: Here are the expected prices and top specifications of the P20 phones. (Image source: Reuters) Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India launch on April 24: Here are the expected prices and top specifications of the P20 phones. (Image source: Reuters)

Huawei is getting ready to launch its P20 series in India on April 24. Huawei P20, P20 Pro were revealed by the company in Paris in March, and the Pro variant is the first device to come with a triple camera on the back of a phone. Huawei has already sent out invites for the P20 Pro launch in India with the words “See Mooore,” indicating the Pro variant is definitely coming to the market.

Additionally the P20 Lite is also expected to launch in India. The Huawei P20 is unlikely to launch on April 24. The P20 Pro was already listed on Huawei’s India website. Here’s a look at the key features of the Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite.

Huawei P20 Pro: Specifications, Features

Huawei P20 Pro is the flagship phone, design to compete with Galaxy S9 and the Apple iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 XL. The focus on the P20 Pro is with the camera, which has three sensors at the back. Like the Apple iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro has a notch on the front display. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Full Vision OLED display with ultra thin bezels and resolution of 2,240 x 1,080 pixels. Colour options of the Huawei P20 Pro are black, midnight blue, pink gold and twilight. However, Huawei has managed to add a button on the front of the device, which has the fingerprint scanner embedded inside.

The P20 Pro runs the Kirin 970 octa-core processor coupled with with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is already on EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1. Battery on the P20 Pro is 4000 mAh with wireless charging support.

Coming to the camera, this is the USP of the phone. Huawei P20 Pro’s camera comes with a Leica-branded triple lens system. The camera on the back includes a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens. The Leica branded telephoto lens supports 3X optical zoom and the camera also has support for 5X Hybrid zoom.

The aperture range on the three sensors is f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4 wide aperture respectively. Like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, the Huawei P20 Pro also supports super-slow-motion video at 960fps. The front camera is 24MP, and it is housed in the notch. The front camera also comes with AI-driven beautify features and a 3D portrait lighting mode.

Huawei P20 Pro: Expected price in India

The Huawei P20 Pro was launched in Europe at a price of Eur 899. On conversion that is nearly Rs 73,000 plus. The Huawei P20 Pro could sport a hefty price tag when it launches in India, nearly Rs 60,000 plus easily. Remember this is a flagship phone, playing in the premium price range and will be priced accordingly.

Huawei P20 Lite: Specifications and Features

Huawei P20 Lite is the more budget friendly variant. It has a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display, and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC. The RAM is 4GB and it comes with 64GB storage, which is expandable. The Huawei P20 Lite is on EMUI 8.1 software as well with Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone has a notch on the front and vertical dual rear cameras. However, unlike the Pro variant, this has dual rear cameras, there’s no third lens. The smartphone’s camera is 16MP and 2MP on the back with option for Bokeh. The battery is 3,000mAh with fast charging support.

Huawei P20 Lite: Expected price in India

Huawei P20 Lite was launched in Europe at a price of 369 Euros, which is comes to Rs 30,000 on conversion. However, the phone could launch at a more budget friendly price of Rs 20,000 when it is introduced in India.

