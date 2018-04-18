Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India launch on April 24, company sends out invites

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite India launch is set for April 24. The company has already sent out ‘Save the date’ invites for the launch event. Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite India launch is set for April 24. The company has already sent out ‘Save the date’ invites for the launch event.

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite India launch is set for April 24. The company has already sent out ‘Save the date’ invites for the launch event. “See More,” it reads, with curves of ‘O’ made to look like triple camera lens. Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite were made official last month. Huawei P20 was also unveiled alongside the P20 Pro in Paris, though it does not look like P20 will be announced in India. Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite come with an advanced camera and a notch on the front, similar to the Apple iPhone X.

Huawei P20 Pro: Expected price in India, features and specifications

Huawei P20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone, expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000. It will compete with the likes on Samsung Galaxy S9 series and a slightly higher priced Apple iPhone X. The P20 Pro gets a 6.1-inch Full Vision OLED display with ultra thin bezels. The display resolution is 2,240 x 1,080 pixels.There is a home button on the front. The phone comes in black, midnight blue, pink gold and twilight colour options.

Huawei P20 Pro is powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Huawei P20 series features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit on Kirin 970 for all the AI-based features. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1. The P20 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery, with support for wireless charging technology.

The highlight of Huawei P20 Pro is its camera and it comes with Leica triple lens system. The P20 Pro includes a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens. It comes with a colour temperature sensor as well as f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4 wide aperture respectively. Huawei P20 Pro supports a new Leica 3x telephoto lens for long-range photography with up to 5x Hybrid Zoom as well as six-axis stabilization and 960fps super-slow-motion video capability. It ships with a 24MP selfie camera with AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting.

Huawei P20 Lite: Expected price in India, features and specifications

Huawei P20 Lite will be a more affordable variant and is expected to be priced at about Rs 20,000 in India. The smartphone could become available in black, blue and pink colour options. The P20 Lite gets a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display, dual rear camera setup and Face Unlock among other features. Huawei P20 Lite also resembles a lot like the iPhone X thanks to the notch at the top of display and vertically aligned dual rear cameras.

Huawei P20 Lite runs company’s EMUI 8 software, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Backed by a 3,000mAh battery, the P20 Lite supports fast charging technology. Huawei P20 Lite features dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP and 2MP sensors. It includes ‘bokeh’ effect as well. The smartphone also supports NFC technology, which allows people to make payments simply via the P20 lite reader.

