Huawei P20 Pro launch in India soon, confirms company; date not revealed

Huawei P20 Pro will launch in India soon, according to official teasers on the company’s website. Huawei unveiled the P20 and P20 Pro at an event in Paris on March 27, and the phones come with a focus on camera and AI-driven features. Huawei P20 Pro is the first smartphone to sport a a triple lens camera system on board, which is in partnership with Leica. Both Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor.

The teaser on Huawei India’s website says “Coming Sooon in India” and only shows a teaser for the Pro variant. The regular Huawei P20 is not mentioned on the site. The use of the three O’s is being seen as an indicator that the Huawei P20 Pro with its triple camera system will launch in India. The regular Huawei P20 has a dual rear camera system.

Huawei P20 Pro: Expected price in India

Huawei P20 is already available for sale in Europe with a starting price of Euro 649. This comes to Rs 52,000 on conversion for India. The Pro variant has a higher price tag of Euro 899. This comes to Rs 72,000 plus on conversion. Huawei’s P series is the flagship one, and it will likely stick with a premium pricing. However, whether Huawei crosses the Rs 70,000 price mark for the Pro variant or not, is something we will have to wait and watch.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro: What are the specifications

Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro sport a Full Vision 18:9 display with ultra thin bezels. The Huawei P20 has a 5.8-inch LCD screen, while the bigger Pro variant has a 6.1-inch OLED screen. Display resolution the phones is 2,240 x 1,080 pixels. As pointed out before, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro both have the Kirin 970 processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on them. The NPU is designed for AI-based functions of the camera.

Both the phones are on EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1. There is no headphone jack on the Huawei P20 smartphones. While the P20 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery, the smaller P20 has a 3400 mAh battery on board.

Coming to the camera, the Huawei P20 Pro has a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor. The 8MP sensor is the telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom and 5X hybrid zoom. Also the 8MP sensor has OIS, which is missing on the other two camera sensors. The company claims the sensor can capture low light photos with up to ISO 102400. Additionally the P20 and P20 Pro include support for six-axis stabilization and 960fps super-slow-motion video capability.

There is a 24MP selfie camera on the front, which is housed on notch on the edge-to-edge display. However, Huawei P20 Pro does have an option for users to turn off the notch on their smartphone’s display. The rear camera on the Huawei P20 Pro has been ‘co-engineered’ in partnership with Leica, the well-known camera brand.

