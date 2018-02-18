Huawei P20 Plus to feature 4000mAh battery, Always on Display: Report

Huawei P20 Plus will sport a 4000mAh battery and an always-on display, according to a new report. Huawei P20 Plus will sport a 4000mAh battery and an always-on display, according to a new report.

The rumours keep coming about the P20 Plus, the next-generation flagship smartphone from Huawei. The latest information ahead of the launch on March 27 give us some more information about the high-end smartphone. According to a report from FunkyHuawei.club, the P20 Plus will sport a 4000mAh battery and an always-on display. Apparently, the information was hidden in the software files of the smartphone.

The developer claims that the P20 Plus will feature a 40000mAh battery, while the P20 will get a slightly smaller 3320mAh battery. Additionally, the P20 Plus will be the second smartphone from Huawei to feature an always-on display. The first smartphone to come with an always-on display was the Mate 10 Pro, which featured a 6-inch OLED display. It’s being speculated that the Huawei P20 Plus’ display might feature an always-on display as well, like the Honor P10 Pro.

We’ve been hearing a lot about the P20, and that it will be made available in three variants: the standard P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Plus. The latter model will be the top-end device with an iPhone X-like notch above the display, improved camera experience, and a premium design. The word on the street is that the P20 would feature a triple-camera lens system. The camera technology has been developed with Leica, the German company known for making high-end cameras. It is said that Huawei’s triple lens camera will have a resolution of 40MP and 5X-hybrid zoom. The front camera on the P20 will be a 24MP unit.

It is unclear whether the new imaging system will come to all three devices or not. Huawei has already shared an invite for the launch of the P20 on March 27 in Paris. The invite shows an image of Eiffel Tower superimposed with three circles. The company is clearly playing with words and asks us to “see mooore with AI”.

