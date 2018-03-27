Huawei P20, P20 Pro to launch today: What to expect and how to watch live stream

Huawei P20 launch event: Live stream, how to watch, specifications, and more. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt) Huawei P20 launch event: Live stream, how to watch, specifications, and more. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt)

Huawei will launch its flagship P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite smartphones later in the evening. The keynote is scheduled to take place in Paris at 3 pm CEST (6:30 pm in India) and will be live streamed via its YouTube channel. The camera-centric Huawei P20 lineup will compete with the likes of Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9. Additionally, Huawei could also announce a Mate Porsche Edition at the P20 launch event. What will Huawei announce at its event on Tuesday, and how you can watch live. Here’s what to expect from Huawei’s big launch event.

Huawei P20 launch event: How to watch it live

The highly-anticipated P2o lineup will be launched later in the evening, and you’ll be able to watch all the announcements live online. The presentation begins at 3pm CEST, which is roughly 6:30 pm IST. You’ll be able to live stream the event by clicking on the embedded video below.

Huawei P20 launch event: What to expect

Huawei’s P20 lineup will feature three smartphones – the P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite. All three smartphones will come with a “notch”, a feature lifted directly from the iPhone X. The phones will sport Full View displays with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and vertically stacked cameras on the back. The P20, P2o Pro, and P20 Lite will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor.

Perhaps the highlight of the P20 lineup will be the cameras. Out of the three smartphones, the P20 Pro is likely to come with a Leica-branded triple lens camera system, featuring a 40MP RGB camera, a 20MP monochrome lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The device’s main camera will be capable of shooting super slow motion videos at 960 frames per seconds, similar to the Galaxy S9. On the front, there will be a 24MP front-facing camera. The P20 Pro is also likely to be the world’s first smartphone to feature 512GB of internal storage. At the moment, most high-end smartphones including the iPhone X and Galaxy S9 come with 256GB of maximum onboard storage.

As for pricing, the P20 Pro is expected to cost Eur 899 (or approx Rs 72, 106), while the P20 could cost Eur 679 (or approx Rs 55,000. The P20 Lite, on the other hand, will likely to cost Eur 369 (or approx Rs 30,000).

