Huawei P20, P20 Pro with iPhone X-like notch, Kirin 970 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro have been launched at a special event held in Paris. The flagship smartphones include professional grade cameras, notched displays, and updated designs. Huawei is also releasing a Porsche Design Mate RS, featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner and up to 512GB storage. The P20 has already gone on sale for Eur 649 (or approx Rs 52,236) with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The P20 Pro will cost Eur 899 (or approx Rs 72,358) with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Meanwhile, Porsche Design Mate RS will set you back by Eur 2,095 (or approx Rs 1,68,621).

The P20 has a 5.8-inch FHD+ LCD display, while the P20 Pro offers a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display. Both smartphones get a notch at the top of the display, similar to the iPhone X. They both have a fingerprint scanner on the front but no headphone jack. The P20 and P20 Pro are available in Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, and Twilight. The devices are powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The P20 Pro is IP67 water and dust resistant, while the P20 is IP53 certified. The P20 has a 3400mAh battery, while the P20 Pro accommodates a 4000mAh cell. Both smartphones will ship with Huawei’s EMUI 8.1, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Huawei says both the P20 and P20 Pro are meant for professional photography. The P20 has an improved dual-camera setup on the back. There’s a 12MP RGB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 20MP monochrome lens with a f/1.6 aperture. The RGB sensor has 1.55um pixels, each larger than those of the iPhone X. Interestingly, Huawei P20 Pro has a Leica-branded triple lens camera system. Its RGB sensor is a 40MP unit and f/1.6, while its monochrome sensor is 20MP and f/1.6. But the P20 Pro has a third 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom or a 5x digital zoom. Though, only the telephoto lens has got an OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) feature built-in. The devices have a super slow motion capture feature as well.

Both the P20 and P20 Pro should be seen competing with Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9. Over the past few years, Huawei has emerged as the fastest growing smartphone brand. It is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer, ahead of Xiaomi and Oppo.

