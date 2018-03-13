Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P20 Lite price, colour variants leaked ahead of launch

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite could be coming in a variety of colour options. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt) Huawei P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite could be coming in a variety of colour options. (Image credit: Ronald Quandt)

The upcoming Huawei P20 lineup will be available in multiple colour options, according to a new leak. Popular tipster Ronald Quandt has shared official press renders of the P20 lineup. Huawei plans to launch the P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite on March 27 in Paris.

Out of the three, the P20 flagship smartphones will launch in black, blue, and pink colour options. As per the leaked renders, the P20 will feature an iPhone X-like notch above the display and a physical home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The back of the phone houses vertically aligned Leica-branded dual cameras. It’s been claimed that the P20 will feature an LCD display and is expected to support 2280 x 1080 resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio.

The P20 Pro, on the other hand, is said to arrive in black, blue and lilac colour options. The high-end smartphone is expected to feature an OLED display and will support 2280 x 1080 resolution with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Kirin 970 will be powering both the P20 and P20 Pro. The rear side of the P20 features a triple-camera setup, certified by Leica. It’s been claimed that the third sensor could be an 80nm telephoto lens. Apparently, the triple-camera setup may come with an RGB sensor, monochrome, and a third 3X telephoto lens. The P20 may come with a 3400mAh battery, whereas the P20 Pro may include a 4000mAh battery. It has been revealed that both the P20 and P20 Pro won’t include a microSD card slot. Both the phones feature a 24MP front-facing snappers.

Huawei P20 Lite meanwhile, is shown in black, blue and pink. It is likely to be a mid-end smartphone, featuring an FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, Kirin 659 processor, a 24MP selfie camera, dual cameras (16MP +2MP), and a 2900mAh battery. The phone is likely to have a glass back, whereas the two other phones will be housed in metallic chassis.

The P20 Pro may launch at a price of Eur 899 (or approx Rs 71,984), the P20 will cost Eur 679 (or approx Rs 54,360), and the P20 Lite at Eur 369 (or approx Rs 29,541). All three smartphones will be made official on March 27 in Paris.

