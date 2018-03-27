Huawei P20, P20 Pro launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specs, and features

Huawei will launch a trio of new smartphones – the P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite, at an event in Paris today. The event begins at 3 PM CEST, which is around 6:30 PM in India.The world’s third-largest smartphone maker will be live streaming the event through its official YouTube channel.
A lot has been heard and written about the P20 lineup. The flagship smartphones will feature the controversial “notch”, a feature lifted from Apple’s iPhone X. However, the big focus will on the camera front. Evidently, the P20 Pro will feature a Leica-branded triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 40MP RGB camera, a 20MP monochrome lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The P20 Pro is also expected to get a 6-inch OLED display and a premium design. Huawei P20 Pro will compete with the likes of Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9.
The P20, P2o Pro, and P20 Lite will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor and vertically stacked cameras. Huawei could announce a Mate Porsche Edition of the P20 at the launch event.
Huawei will launch its P20 and P20 Pro flagship smartphones in Paris today. We'll bring you all the updates from the event, including price, specifications, release date, and more. This is the first time Huawei is holding a product launch event in Paris.