Huawei P20, P20 Pro launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specs, and features

Huawei will launch a trio of new smartphones – the P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite, at an event in Paris today. The event begins at 3 PM CEST, which is around 6:30 PM in India.The world’s third-largest smartphone maker will be live streaming the event through its official YouTube channel.

A lot has been heard and written about the P20 lineup. The flagship smartphones will feature the controversial “notch”, a feature lifted from Apple’s iPhone X. However, the big focus will on the camera front. Evidently, the P20 Pro will feature a Leica-branded triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 40MP RGB camera, a 20MP monochrome lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The P20 Pro is also expected to get a 6-inch OLED display and a premium design. Huawei P20 Pro will compete with the likes of Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9.

The P20, P2o Pro, and P20 Lite will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor and vertically stacked cameras. Huawei could announce a Mate Porsche Edition of the P20 at the launch event.

