Huawei P20, P20 Pro launched: A look at detailed specifications, camera and price

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are now official, after the company showcased the two new flagship phones at an event in Paris. Huawei P20 and P20 Pro come with an advanced camera and a notch on the front, similar to the Apple iPhone X. However, the Huawei P20 Pro sports a triple camera lens system, while the regular Huawei P20 continues with a dual rear camera. Here’s a detailed look at the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro and their specifications.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro: Design, Display

Like other flagship phones, Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro come with a Full Vision display with ultra thin bezels. The Huawei P20 has a 5.8-inch screen, while the bigger Pro variant has a 6.1-inch screen. There is a home button on the front, though on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. The P20 Pro has an OLED display, while the P20 has a RGBW screen.

The display resolution on both the P20 and P20 Pro is 2,240 x 1,080 pixels. Huawei P20 series comes with a full vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro phones will come in four colours, which are black, midnight blue, pink gold and twilight. The phones also support wireless charging.

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro: Price

The Huawei P20 will start at a price of Eur 649, while the Pro variant will cost Euro 899. There’s no word on India pricing for now or when the smartphones will launch in India.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro: Processor, RAM, Battery, etc

The Huawei P20 and P20 are powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 octa-core processor with a focus on AI. Huawei P20 series features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit on Kirin 970 for all the AI-based features. The smartphones run EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1. Huawei claims the phones can automatically identify more than 500 scenarios in 19 categories, and select photography modes and camera settings when taking a picture thanks to the AI features.

The P20 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB, though there is no slot for a microSD card. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB. Huawei P20 series also does away with headphone jack as well. While the P20 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery, the smaller P20 has a 3400 mAh battery on board. Both smartphones will also support Google’s ARCore for advanced augmented reality capabilities.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro: Camera

Camera is the highlight of these phones, and the Huawei P20 Pro comes with a triple lens system, while the smaller P20 phone has a dual rear camera. In fact, the Huawei P20 series has been rated as the highest smartphone camera by DxOMark in its ratings, ahead of the Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Huawei P20 Pro features a Leica triple camera. The camera configuration includes a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens, which is the highest combination in the industry so far. Huawei P20 Pro also comes with a colour temperature sensor for better colour reproduction, says the company. The aperture details are f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4 wide aperture respectively.

Huawei P20 Pro smartphone also includes a new Leica 3x telephoto lens for long-range photography with up to 5x Hybrid Zoom. Huawei claims the sensor can captures low light photos with up to ISO 102400. The regular Huawei P20 also has a Leica dual camera featuring a 12MP lens with 1.55 μm pixel size and a 20MP monochrome lens.

Both the P20 and P20 Pro include support for six-axis stabilization and 960fps super-slow-motion video capability, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Sony smartphones. Huawei has also added AI driven features on the camera with AI-Assisted Composition. For the selfie camera, both smartphones have a 24MP selfie camera with AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting.

