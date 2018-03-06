Huawei P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite prices leaked ahead of March 27 launch

Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite prices leaked online. Huawei is due to launch the phones on March 27 in Paris. Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite prices leaked online. Huawei is due to launch the phones on March 27 in Paris.

Huawei’s P20, P20 Pro are due to launch on March 27, and invites by the company have hinted at two variants of the upcoming P series. Now prices of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro have leaked online. The leak also mentions a Huawei P20 Lite variant as well. Based on Huawei’s teasers the key feature of the P20 series is supposed to be a triple camera lens system.

According to a tweet by Roland Quandt, who is known for posting such leaks on the platform, the Huawei P20 will have a price tag of €679, which is nearly Rs 55,000 on conversion. The P20 Pro will carry a higher price tag of €899 or nearly Rs 73,000. The Lite variant will be priced at €369 or nearly Rs 30,000 plus on conversion.

Huawei is hosting the P20 launch event in Paris and has already sent out invites for the event. An earlier report claimed that P20 Plus or P20 Pro variant will sport a 4000 mAh battery on board along with an Always-on display. The P20 will get a slightly smaller 3320mAh battery. Previously Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro was the first smartphone from the company to feature an Always-on display.

Rumours have also claimed the P20 Plus could come with an iPhone X notch on the top. However, the highlight of the new series will be the triple-camera lens system. Huawei’s upcoming teasers have indicated this as well and according to leaks, the technology has been developed in partnership with Leica, the German company known for high-end cameras. Huawei has partnered with Leica in the past for branding on its camera lens system with the earlier P10 smartphone. The camera could be 40MP with 5X-hybrid zoom, while the front camera on P20 could be 24MP, according to reports.

Huawei P20 = 679,xx Euro

Huawei P20 Pro = 899,xx Euro

Huawei P20 Lite = 369,xx Euro — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 5, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Huawei’s invite asks users to “see mooore with AI” and this could be another crucial element of the camera. Huawei’s Honor brand for instance, has an AI-driven features in the camera with the ability to recognise fixed scenes, objects like flowers, food, etc. The P20 series could also come with something similar.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd