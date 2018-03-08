Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro image renders reveal iPhone X-style notch, triple cameras for Pro

Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro will sport Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter) Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro will sport Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro smartphones have been leaked in new images ahead of March 27 launch. The image renders, posted on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass confirm Apple iPhone X-style notch above the display of the three devices as well as three rear cameras for Huawei P20 Pro. Huawei P20, P20 Pro will sport home button at the bottom of the screen, which will most likely embed the fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor on the Huawei P20 Lite will be placed at the back. Meanwhile, Huawei P20 Lite has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA in two separate listings, revealing specifications of the new phone in detail.

Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro will sport Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio. If one goes by the images, the rear camera setup on the three phones will be vertically aligned, located on the top left of the back cover. The LED flash will be placed below rear camera setup on Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro. The overall design language of Huawei’s new devices seem to be heavily inspired by iPhone X, including notch above the display and vertically aligned rear cameras.

Huawei P20 has been listed on TENAA with model numbers ANE-TL00 and ANE-AL00. It is expected to feature a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Coming to the camera, we can expect a combination of 16MP + 2MP Leica lens at the back, while there will be 24MP selfie shooter. The phone will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Huawei P20 Lite could be powered by a 2.4GHz processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone will become available in four colour variants – Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black, and Cherry. Connectivity options on the P20 Lite include Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will support fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, light sensor, and distance sensor. Huawei P20 Lite could measure 148.6×71.2×7.4 mm and weigh 145 grams.

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/FK8iyxyQND — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2018

Huawei has already sent out media invites for P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro launch event, which will take place in Paris. Based on Huawei’s teasers the key feature of the P20 series is supposed to be the triple camera lens system, which will be introduced on the P20 Pro. Huawei’s invite reads, “see mooore with AI”, suggesting the presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven features for the camera, like we saw on the Honor View 10 smartphone. This includes the ability to recognise fixed scenes, objects like flowers, food, etc. The P20 series could also come with something similar.

Huawei is said to have partnered with Leica to develop the triple camera lens technology for the P20 Pro. To recall, Leica-branded cameras are present on Huawei’s previous flagships as well including P9,P10 and Mate 10. Reports suggest that Huawei’s P20 could feature 40MP rear camera with 5X-hybrid zoom, while the front shooter could be 24MP. As for pricing, Huawei P20 could cost €679 (Rs 55,000 approx), according to a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt. Huawei P20 Pro could come with a price tag of €899 (Rs 73,000 approx), while the Lite variant will be priced at €369, which is around Rs 30,000 plus on conversion.

