Huawei P20 Lite listed on company’s Poland site: Here are the specifications, features

Huawei P20 Lite has been listed on the company’s official website in Poland, ahead of March 27 launch. The smartphone also been announced in Czech Republic, according to a report by HN, which quotes local e-tailer Alza. Huawei’s P20 series, which includes P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro is set to make a debut on March 27 at an event in Paris. The new smartphones will come with a Full View display and iPhone X-like notch at the top of the screen.

Huawei P20 Lite’s Poland listing suggests the phone gets a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display that comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It sports a dual rear camera setup and Face Unlock among other features. The P20 Lite resembles a lot like the iPhone X thanks to the notch at the top of display and vertically aligned dual rear cameras. It runs the company’s EMUI 8 software, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Huawei P20 Lite is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

Huawei P20 Lite sports dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP and 2MP sensors. It also supports ‘bokeh’ effect, which lets users click pictures with the subject in sharp focus while the background is blurred. The smartphone also supports NFC technology, which allows people to make payments simply via the P20 lite reader. Huawei P20 Lite is already up for pre-order in Poland at PLN 1,599 (Rs 30,300 approx).

Meanwhile, Huawei P20 Lite is listed on Black, Blue and Pink colour options on the Czech republic website. The phone will become available starting April 1, priced at CZK 8,999 (Rs 28,300 approx). The specifications and features are the same as those listed on Huawei’s Poland website.

