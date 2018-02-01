Huawei P20 lineup to launch on March 27 in Paris: Report

Huawei has decided not to launch the P20 at the MWC 2018. Instead, the launch will happen at a dedicated event in Paris. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Huawei has decided not to launch the P20 at the MWC 2018. Instead, the launch will happen at a dedicated event in Paris. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Huawei is holding a dedicated event in Paris to launch the flagship P20 lineup. According to a report from Android Authority, the Chinese company has already started sending press invites for the global event scheduled to take place on March 27. This lines up with previous reports of Huawei not launching its next-generation flagships at the MWC 2018.

Though the invite didn’t mention the P20, “new flagship” devices are likely to be the long-speculated P20, P20 Plus, and P20 Lite. The P20 lineup will succeed the P10 family of devices, which made their debut at the MWC 2017. Previously the company’s next-generation phone was called the P11, but it’s being speculated to known as the P20. The information comes from reliable Twitter leaker Ronald Quandt. He recently posted both the colours and codenames for the P20, P20 Plus and P20 Lite. The P20 is codenamed ‘Emily’, and it will arrive in Ceramic Black and Twilight colour options. The P20 Plus has the ‘Charlotte’ codename, and it will become available in Ceramic Blac and Twilight colour options. The P20 Lite, on the other hand, is codenamed ‘Anne’, and it will be available in Midnight Black, Klein Blue, and Sakura Pink.

PS: Huawei P20 is the name, not P11. http://t.co/4rLMO09v4x — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 27, 2018

Both the P20 and P20 Plus will be made available at the same time, while the P20 Lite is likely to launch at a later date. All three phones will come with a triple-lens camera on the back, a feature that has previously been leaked through a promotional material. The camera would be a 40MP unit coupled with a 5X hybrid zoom. The P20 and P20 Plus will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, alongside a 3D depth-sensing camera on the front, similar to Apple’s Face ID. The handset will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 mobile processor, paired with either 4G or 6GB RAM, 64 or 128GB internal storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

