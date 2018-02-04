Huawei P20 case leak reveals triple rear camera setup, iPhone X-like notch

Huawei will launch the P20 lineup on March 27 in Paris. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Huawei will launch the P20 lineup on March 27 in Paris. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

A new alleged Huawei P20 case leak appears to back up previous claims about the high-end smartphone – including a triple rear camera setup, as had been speculated for months. A case maker in China (via SlashLeaks) has leaked an image of a brand new case made for the Huawei P20, showing off a triple rear camera setup and an iPhone X-like notch on the top.

The leaked case for the Huawei P20 looks somewhat promising and matches up to a leak shared by Evan Blass about the device. The P20 doesn’t look its predecessor in terms of style and looks. The flagship device appears to sport the display with almost no bezel, like a modern-day high-end phone. Aside from a tiny notch on the top, the full-screen display dominated the front. Forbes speculates that this version could be the top-of-the-line model under the company’s P-series.

This model is also rumoured to feature a new 3D camera dubbed the “Point Cloud Depth Camera” that will rival Apple’s True Depth camera on the iPhone X. The Chinese company first revealed the details of its upcoming Face ID competitor at the launch of the Mate 10 View in London late last year. Huawei’s facial recognition system will use fringe projection instead of a laser. The system will create a map of elevations and depressions of a face to measure 300,000 points in 10 seconds. It is said to be more precise and accurate than Apple’s Face ID. We cannot see a fingerprint scanner on the P20 and that could under the display, similar to the recently released Vivo X20 Plus UD.

As rumoured for a while now, the P20 will come with a triple camera setup on the back. A new image of the case gives us a clear indication that triple rear cameras will be coming to smartphones and the P20 will be the first phone to support it. According to a previous report, Huawei’s triple rear camera will have a resolution of 40MP and 5X hybrid zoom co-developed with Leica. The front camera for the P20 will be a 24MP unit.On paper, at least, this should be a great camera.

A second case for the P20 has also been leaked without the notch, but includes a fingerprint scanner. Given that Huawei is yet to announce the devices officially, we should take these cases with a pinch of salt, as there’s a chance they may have been created based on various schematics making the rounds online.

Huawei is preparing to launch three variants of the P20: the standard model, the P20 Plus, and P20 Lite. The world’s third-largest smartphone maker will launch the phones on March 27 in Paris. Previous reports have claimed that Huawei will launch the P20 lineup at the Mobile World Congress in late February.

