Huawei P20 and P20 Plus to launch on March 27, invite hints at triple camera lenses

Huawei will launch the next-generation P20 lineup, which includes the P20 and P20 Plus, on March 27 in Paris. The P20-lineup will succeed the P10 and P10 Plus.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2018 11:25 am
Huawei P20, Huawei P20 launch in Paris, Huawei P20 price, Huawei P20 leaks, Huawei P20 specs, Huawei P20 March 27 launch, Android, iPhone X, Galaxy S9 Huawei’s P20-lineup will compete against the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)
Huawei will launch the next-generation P20 lineup, which includes the P20 and P20 Plus, on March 27 in Paris. The invite shared by PhoneArena suggests Huawei’s upcoming P20 and P20 Plus smartphones will feature a triple lens camera system on the back, instead of dual cameras commonly seen on most phones nowadays. The invite shows an image of Eiffel Tower superimposed with three circles. The company is clearly playing with words and asks us to “see mooore with AI”.

Originally, it was thought that Huawei would release the P20 lineup at Mobile World Congress in late February. However, now it is clear that the world’s third-largest smartphone maker is holding a separate event in Paris on March 27. Huawei is expected to three new smartphones under its P-series, including the standard P20, P20 Plus, and P20 Lite. The latter smartphone has already been passed through a US FCC (Federal Communications Commission). The phone might come with an iPhone X-like notch on the top, a 5.8 to 6-inch display ( 2280 x 1080) with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 launch in Paris, Huawei P20 price, Huawei P20 leaks, Huawei P20 specs, Huawei P20 March 27 launch, Android, iPhone X, Galaxy S9 Huawei is expected to three new smartphones under its P-series, including the standard P20, P20 Plus, and P20 Lite. (Image credit: PhoneArena)

The other two smartphones – the P20 and P20 Plus – will come with a triple lens camera system on the back. The camera technology has been developed with Leica, the German company known for making high-end cameras. It is said that  Huawei’s triple lens camera will have a resolution of 40MP and 5X-hybrid zoom. The front camera on the P20 will be a 24MP unit. Prominent leaker Evan Blass first broke the news of Huawei’s upcoming P-series to boast of a triple-camera system.

Other than using a superior camera technology, Huawei is making sure its flagship smartphones will standout against the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9. Word on the street is that one of the premium P-series models will feature a new 3D camera dubbed the “Point Cloud Depth Camera” that should be seen as a rival to Apple’s Face ID. The company’s facial recognition system will use fringe protection instead of lasers. The system will essentially create a  map of elevations and depressions of a face to measure 300,000 points in 10 seconds. According to Huawei, its own facial recognition system is more accurate and precise than Apple’s “True Depth Camera” on the iPhone X.

A lot is still unknown about the P20, P20 Plus, and P20 Lite. We’ll definitely learn more about the company’s P20-lineup on March 27.

