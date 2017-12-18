Huawei P11 expected to launch at MWC 2018, may feature triple-lens rear camera

Huawei P11 is likely to launch at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. (Image of Huawei P10 Lite for representation) Huawei P11 is likely to launch at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. (Image of Huawei P10 Lite for representation)

Huawei’s P11 is due to be announced soon and new leaks and rumours suggest the device will be showcased at the end of February. WinFuture’s Ronald Quandt claims Huawei plans to launch its P11 during the end of first quarter of 2018, meaning there’s a solid change to see the flagship device being introduced at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The upcoming device will focus on camera and augmented reality (AI) features.

Huawei P11 has been one of the most awaited smartphones to hit the market in the first half of next year. Its predecessor, the P10, was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this year. Huawei has focused a lot on improving the camera technologies on the P-series, and the P11 won’t be much different. Earlier this month, popular leakster @Evan Blass suggested that the P11 could come with an unprecedented camera setup. According to Blass, Huawei may add a 40MP triple-lens camera, developed in partnership with German optics major Leica, completed with five times optics zoom. The device is said to features a 24MP camera on the front for superior selfies.

Apart from a superior camera, Huawei P11 is said to come with an advanced facial recognition feature, similar to Apple’s FaceID. At the company’s recently held event in China during the launch of the Honor V10, Huawei teased its facial recognition technology which the company claims could be 10 times better than Apple’s FaceID. The depth-sensing system works similar to Apple’s TrueDepth front-facing camera system, as seen on the iPhone X. Huawei’s tech too uses a combination of infrared and a projector to create a 3D map of your face, but it can capture 300,000 points in 10 seconds.

So the Huawei P11 seems to be a Q1 2018 thing (again). We were just promised “exciting new products” with a focus on camera and AI for Q1 at a local german Huawei Xmas event. Could be MWC like the P10. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 15, 2017

While there’s no information about the phone’s specifications, we can expect the P11 to feature a 5.8-inch AMOLED 18:9 display, either 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3220mAh battery. Huawei P11 is likely to be powered by the company’s Kirin 970 mobile processor, which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI-related tasks.

