Huawei P11 could feature a triple-lens 40MP camera co-developed with Leica: Report

Huawei’s next smartphone in the P-series, assumed to be called the P11, may feature a triple-lens camera configuration. Several ads for a “Huawei PCE Series” phone were leaked by popular leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. Blass claims these ads come from a digital artist at one of the company’s creative agencies. They have now been removed by the creative agency.

The P11 will reportedly come with a 40MP triple-lens camera, developed in partnership with German optics major Leica, complete with a 5x optic zoom. The device is said to feature a 24MP front-facing camera as well, again, co-engineered with the camera company, Leica. The same company previously worked with Huawei on the P9, P10, and Mate 10 series.

There’s no word on when Huawei plans to launch the P11 in the market.According to Android Central, Bruce Lee, Huawei’s VP of mobile devices, recently stated that the company will launch new smartphones at MWC 2018. The Chinese company revealed the P10 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, so it’s pretty likely the P11 will launch at the same event, which will take place in late-February.

While the specifications of the smartphone have not been out yet, we can expect it feature a 5.8-inch extra-tall display, a 3GHz Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB native storage, microSD card support, and a 3200mAh battery.

Is the next Huawei P-series going to be an imaging powerhouse? A digital artist at one of the company’s creative agencies added these “PCE Series” ads to their portfolio — claiming 40MP, 3 lens rear (5x hybrid zoom) + 24MP selfie, all Leica-co-developed. pic.twitter.com/t8w3VlL55L — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 6, 2017

Like its predecessor, the P11, is going to be a premium smartphone. The smartphone is likely to take on the likes of Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5T, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

