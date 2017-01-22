Huawei P10, P10 Plus to launch in March-April: Report

Huawei P9 sports a dual 12MP rear camera array with two individual sensors for reproducing colour and monochrome. (Image: Huawei P9) Huawei P9 sports a dual 12MP rear camera array with two individual sensors for reproducing colour and monochrome. (Image: Huawei P9)

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will be unveiled either in March or April. Huawei’s Chairman and CEO of consumer Division, Yu Chengdong, in a post revealed the Plus variant will have a curved screen. He posted pictures of the supposed Huawei P10 smartphone as well, revealing Leica’s dual rear camera set up as seen on P9.

Huawei P10 can be seen in black colour variant in the image. The rear camera lenses appear on top left, while fingerprint sensor is placed at the center of back cover. There’s capsule-sized home button at the bottom on front. It does not have bezel on the sides, while power and volume buttons are present on the right panel.

According to Android Soul, the P10 and P10 Plus are likely to be powered by Kirin 960 S0C with 6GB RAM. Other rumours suggest the smartphones will support wireless charging and run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. A P10 Lite variant is rumoured to launch alongside P10 and P10 Plus as well. “Huawei is also rumored to be working on two new devices codenamed as Vicky and Victoria,” the report says.

Huawei P10 is the successor to P9 smartphone. The P9 sports a dual 12MP rear camera array with two individual sensors for reproducing colour and monochrome. The flagship P9 was launched in India in August last year at Rs 39,999. Huawei P9’s rear camera has been designed and engineered by renowned German optics manufacturer Leica. We expect P10 and P10 Plus to feature Leica’s dual rear camera lens as well.

As far as specifications are concerned, Huawei P9 features a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1090 pixels. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, and is powered by an Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 chipset. The phone runs Huawei’s Emotion UI over Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Huawei P9 supports the latest in LTE bands, along with Bluetooth 4.1 with low energy mode. he smartphone is backed by a 3000 mAh battery with power saving mode.

