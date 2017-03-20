Huawei P10 Lite with 12MP rear camera, 4GB RAM launched in UK

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus get Leica-branded dual rear camera set-up, while there’s only single rear camera (not Leica-branded) in the P10 Lite. Huawei P10 and P10 Plus get Leica-branded dual rear camera set-up, while there’s only single rear camera (not Leica-branded) in the P10 Lite.

Huawei P10 Lite has been launched in UK at £ 299 (Rs 24,000 approx). The smartphone, which is listed for pre-orders from EE, Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone; will go on sale starting March 21. Huawei P10 Lite is a stripped down, affordable variant of company’s flagship P10 and P10 Plus smartphones launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in barcelona in February.

Huawei P10 Lite gets a 5.2-inch Full HD IPS LCD display (1080×1920 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass design. The 360 degree fingerprint scanner is present at the back cover. It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor clocked at 2.1Ghz with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

Huawei P10 Lite features a 12MP rear camera with 8MP front camera. Huawei P10 and P10 Plus get Leica-branded dual rear camera set-up, while there’s only single rear camera (not Leica-branded) in the P10 Lite. The hybrid dual-SIM P10 Lite runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, claimed to offer a talktime of up to 21 hours.

The dimesnions of the smartphone are 146.5 x 72 x 7.2 mm. It weighs 142 grams. Huawei P10 Lite supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, NFC and GPS. Sensors of the device include Accelerometer. It is listed in Black colour option on EE.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are company’s 2017 flagship smartphones. Huawei has brought about a couple of changes to its P10 series as compared Huawei P9 series. For starters, the fingerprint scanner in both P10 and P10 Plus has been shifted to the back cover. Plus, Huawei’s P10 series come with the Portrait Model feature to create a bokeh effect that’s similar to what you would get from a professional DSLR. Both phones also feature a Leica front-facing camera for the first time.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd