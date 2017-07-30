Huawei Mate 10 to sport bezel-less display, confirms CEO Richard Yu

Huawei Mate 10 will go head-to-head with Apple iPhone 8. (Image of Huawei Mate 9 for representation) Huawei Mate 10 will go head-to-head with Apple iPhone 8. (Image of Huawei Mate 9 for representation)

Huawei is planning to launch its Mate 10 flagship smartphone with a bezel-less display, according to a new report. The company has apparently confirmed that its next-generation flagship will be launched at the same time Apple debuts the iPhone 8, one of the highly anticipated smartphones of this year.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Richard Yu, Huawei’s product head of consumer division explained that the company’s Mate 10 will overshadow Apple’s Phone 8 in many aspects. Looks like Huawei is planning to position the Mate 10 as a direct competitor to the iPhone 8, which according to rumours will be seen sporting a bezel-less display and a vertical dual-camera setup on the back.

“We will have an even more powerful product. The Mate 10, which has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker changing speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple”, he said.

As we’re getting closer to the launch, Huawei Mate 10 rumour mill is heating up. Apparntly, it’s being said that the Mate 10 will sport a 6-inch, 18:9 2160 x 1080 display. This is a 6-inch Full Active display panel from Japan Display Inc (JDI), the same one to be used for Sony’s upcoming ‘true bezel-less phone’. That would make the display taller, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

The device is expected to come with Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor and a dual-camera setup on the rear. Mate 10 is also said to feature an iris scanner and augmented reality capabilities.

Chinese tech company has been the top smartphone player in China and now wants to defeat Apple and Samsung in the premium segment. Over the past few months, it launched a number of smartphones boasting premium designs and dual cameras to compete against the likes of iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8. Earlier this year, in February, Huawei introduced the P10 and P10 Plus smartphones. Both phones feature an upgraded Leica-branded dual camera with a 12-megapixel colour and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Huawei also says the company is giving up on very “low-end” devices because of the low margins. This is all part of the company’s plans to focus on the premium smartphones to increase its footprints in more developed markets including America, Europe and Japan.

