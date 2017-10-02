Huawei Mate 10 Pro with bezel-less display, Leica-branded dual cameras leaked

Huawei Mate 10 Pro looks different from the company’s past smartphones. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Huawei Mate 10 Pro looks different from the company’s past smartphones. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Huawei is launching its Mate 10 Pro in a few weeks, and now we know how it looks like. Reputable leakster Evan Blass has posted several press renders of the Mate 10 Pro, Huawei’s soon-to-be-launched flagship smartphone. Blass has a great track record when it comes to leaking upcoming smartphones.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro looks different from the company’s past smartphones. Sure, it still has got a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner on the back but there’s a lot of new design elements been added. As seen in one of the leaked press renders, Huawei Mate 10 Pro is surrounded by a distinctive patterned strip that gives a two-tone finish. The phone appears to be made out of metal and as per Blass, Mate 10 Pro will come in three colours: Grey, Blue and Brown.

Keeping up pace with the competition, Huawei Mate 10 Pro will adopt a nearby bezel-less design, akin to Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone X. The phone is likely to sport a 6-inch, Quad HD (1440 x 2880) display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Speaking of the dual-camera setup, like the P10, this will be a Leica-branded unit with Summilux-H lenses. Apparently it has been upgraded to an f/1.6 sensor for better low light performance. After LG V30, Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be the second such smartphone to feature dual-rear cameras offering an aperture of f/1.6.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro pic.twitter.com/3RgjObXmw6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2017

(Close up of the camera module) pic.twitter.com/wXcpChnFas — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2017

Huawei Mate 10 Pro is likely to be powered by the company’s Kirin 970 processor, either 4GB or 6GB RAM, and a 4000mAh battery. The Kirin 970 is an octa-core processor built on a 10nm manufacturing process and has 5 billion transistors. The mobile chipset was announced last month at the annual IFA trade show in Berlin. The Chinese company touts its Kirin 970 chip to come with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, calling it the “future of smartphones”.

Delivering the ultimate experience, going beyond smart, using the transformative power of #AI. Welcome to intelligent. #HuaweiMate10pic.twitter.com/u9yD1mhdYy — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 29, 2017

Huawei is holding an event on October 16 in Munich. The company is likely to launch three new smartphones – a standard Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and a Mate 10 Lite.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd