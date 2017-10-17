Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro with AI-focused Kirin 970 SoC launched: Price and key specifications

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro sport a 3D glass body with minimum bezels on the sides and FullView display. Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro sport a 3D glass body with minimum bezels on the sides and FullView display.

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones, with a focus on artificial intelligence technology, have been launched at an event in Munich. The devices feature Kirin 970, which is company’s first AI mobile chipset, along with EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro sport a 3D glass body with minimum bezels on the sides and FullView display. The phones support HDR10 technology for brighter colours. Huawei has partnered with Leica to bring its dual camera technology in Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

“As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance,” said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group in a press statement. “The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series introduces the first mobile AI-specific Neural Network Processing Unit, launching a new era of intelligent smartphones,” Yu added.

Pricing start at 699 euros (Rs 53,000 approx) for 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant of Mate 10. Huawei Mate 10 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell at 799 euros (Rs 61,000 approx). The Porsche Design variant of the device will be available at 1395 euros (Rs 1 lakh approx). It features 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Huawei Mate 10 features a 5.9-inch display with 16:9 aspect ratio, while the Mate 10 Pro has a bigger 6-inch OLED screen with 18:9 screen-to-body ratio. Huawei Mate 10 ad Mate 10 Pro get curved edges for an ergonomic hold, and a reflective band design at the back. The Mate 10 Pro is IP67-certified which makes it resistant to water and dust.

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro pack an Octa-core Kirin 970 processor, which the company claims will deliver “AI enhancements for a faster, more customized mobile experience”. Huawei’s Kirin 970 is a 10nm chipset with a 12-core Mali-G72 GPU and a NPU, which is specifically designed for a mobile device. It is capable of clicking AI-powered intelligent photographs, thanks to a new dual ISP.

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro get dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome lens. Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro get dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome lens.

“The specialized NPU, combined with Huawei’s innovative HiAI mobile computing platform, means the Kirin 970 delivers 25x better performance and 50x greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks, compared to four Cortex-A73 cores,” the company aid in a press release. Huawei claims that its Mate 10 series smartphones are the “world’s fastest smartphone supporting super-fast LTE connectivity and download speeds”. The devices feature dual 4G SIM support and dual VoLTE connections.

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro get dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome lens. Other features of the camera include optical image stabilization (OIS), f/1.6 aperture, AI-powered bokeh feature and digital zoom. The AI-powered Real-Time Scene feature along with Object Recognition automatically choose camera settings based on the object and scene.

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones are backed by a 4000 mAh battery with smart battery management system, and fast charging technology, claimed to charge the devices from one per cent to 58 percent in 30 minutes. Both the smartphones run EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Along side the two phones, Huawei also announced three HUAWEI Mate 10 accessories – EnVizion 360 camera, SuperCharge power bank, and Smart Scale. Huawei EnVizion 360 camera is capable of shooting 5K photos and 360-degree 2K videos. The SuperCharge power bank supports a 4.5V / 5A low-voltage fast charge, while the Smart Scale can monitor health information such as body fat percentage and Body Mass Index through a mobile app.

Huawei Mate 10 will be available starting late October in more than 15 countries and regions. The Mate 10 Pro will hit the shelves beginning mid-November in more than 20 countries. The company also launched Porsche Design variant of Mate 10, which will be available starting mid-November.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd