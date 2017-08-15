Huawei Mate 10: Leaked images show the bezel-less smartphone in full glory

Huawei is ready to prove that it can compete with Apple and Samsung in the high-end market with the Mate 10. Huawei is ready to prove that it can compete with Apple and Samsung in the high-end market with the Mate 10.

If the buzz surrounding Huawei’s highly anticipated Mate 10 are true, then the latest leak could provide users with the first look of smartphone’s design. Purported images of the Mate 10 have recently surfaced on China’s social media platform Weibo that boasts of a bezel-less display, a uni-body metal-clad design, and a dual-camera setup.

Though it’s hard to tell whether this is real or not, we recommended to take it with a pinch of salt until more information on the device will be available. But judging from the leaks and reports, these images tell a lot about the Mate 10, with a bezel-less display and overall design that appears to be so much different from the original Mate 9.

A closer look at the images reveal a smartphone with a massive 6.1-inch display with Quad HD resolution. Flip over the phone, you’ll notice a dual-camera setup complete with the Leica branding, similar to the P10. Just below the primary camera, there’s a fingerprint scanner, which means the device doesn’t come with the scanner embedded under the display. The phone has a brushed metal finish, further hinting at the improved design.

Rumor has it that the Mate 10 will come with a powerful Kirin 970 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and will run Android Nougat out of the box. If rumours are to be believed, Huawei Mate 10 will be cost over $1000 ( or approx Rs 64,000). If true, that means Huawei’s next flagship will cost as high as the Apple iPhone 8, which according to many is expected to break the $1000 price barrier.

China’s top smartphone manufacturer Huawei is ready to prove that it can compete with Apple and Samsung in the high-end market. Huawei’s product head of consumer divison has already confirmed that the Mate 10 will compete with the Apple’s iPhone 8, due for launch in September. He also said that the phone will come with an improved battery life and a better camera, but the biggest draw could be the bezel-less design. Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 10 at an event in Europe in October.

